Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.96. The stock had a trading volume of 408,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.05. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.