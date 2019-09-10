Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 17,097 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 441,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

