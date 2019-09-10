Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,981 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after buying an additional 860,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,655,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $190,256,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,399,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,449 shares of company stock worth $7,754,611. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.