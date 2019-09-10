Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $231.41

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.41 and traded as low as $231.00. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 83,003 shares changing hands.
STCK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $468.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
