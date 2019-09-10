Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $231.41

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.41 and traded as low as $231.00. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 83,003 shares changing hands.

STCK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $468.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

