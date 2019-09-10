Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.50. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 63,991 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

About Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.