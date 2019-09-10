STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company's product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. "

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

SLFPY stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

