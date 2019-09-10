State Street (NYSE:STT) Trading Up 9%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.84, approximately 7,245,576 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 2,958,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Get State Street alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,738,000 after acquiring an additional 201,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.