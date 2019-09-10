Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.50. Starcom shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 333,671 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34.

In other news, insider Michael Rosenberg bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

