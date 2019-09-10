SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Stock Price Down 16.7%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 125,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 45,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

