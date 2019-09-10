SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $23.67, approximately 49,223,750 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 22,844,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,067,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,498,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,258 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,414,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,799,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

