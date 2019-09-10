SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,421. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

