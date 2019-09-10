Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($3.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spark Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONCE. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. 13,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,763. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 2.07. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

