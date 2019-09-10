South32 Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:S32)

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON S32 opened at GBX 150.56 ($1.97) on Tuesday. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 133.48 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital raised South32 to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 1,971,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £4,868,965.27 ($6,362,165.52).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

