South Dakota Investment Council Sells 10,152 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.50% of LGI Homes worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,015,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,895. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

