South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,615 shares of company stock worth $20,659,838 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

NEE traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.84. 113,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $225.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.