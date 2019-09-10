South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 27,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $552,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,131 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,040. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.