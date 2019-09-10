South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,714,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,682 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,718. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $40.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

