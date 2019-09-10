South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after buying an additional 127,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $159.14. 49,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,575,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

