South Dakota Investment Council Buys 69,240 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 562.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,240 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after purchasing an additional 541,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,927,000 after acquiring an additional 418,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,924,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. 55,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $155.33.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

