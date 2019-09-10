Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SORL. TheStreet lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Sorl Auto Parts alerts:

NASDAQ SORL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,837. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.