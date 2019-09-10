SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 12.6% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $509,147.00 and approximately $84,155.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,195.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.01780782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.03002221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00698161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00715095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00064210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00445373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009127 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 17,828,360 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,268 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

