Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

NYSE SNA traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. 12,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

