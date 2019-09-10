SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 1%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.48 ($15.67) and last traded at €13.80 ($16.05), approximately 10,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.94 ($16.21).

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.08 ($12.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.18. The firm has a market cap of $272.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

