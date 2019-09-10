Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 404.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $610.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

