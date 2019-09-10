Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) to Issue GBX 1.41 Dividend

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Simplybiz Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 191 ($2.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,696 shares. The company has a market cap of $184.85 million and a PE ratio of 48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.43. Simplybiz Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £51,250 ($66,967.20).

About Simplybiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

