Simmons Bank Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Simmons Bank raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. 10,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

