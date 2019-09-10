Simmons Bank Has $525,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after purchasing an additional 305,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 562,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,631,325. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.