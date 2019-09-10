Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $15.59. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 260,756 shares.

Specifically, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $108,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

The company has a market cap of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

