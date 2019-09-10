SIG (LON:SHI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHI. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of $771.98 million and a P/E ratio of 43.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SIG’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

