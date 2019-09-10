Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

TSE SJR.B traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.34. 380,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.91.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR.B. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Shaw Communications news, Senior Officer Peter Johnson sold 6,819 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total transaction of C$181,044.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$880,955.55.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.