Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.97

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.97 and traded as low as $113.20. Serica Energy shares last traded at $116.80, with a volume of 412,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.97.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

