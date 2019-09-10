Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 246,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 80,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 52.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

