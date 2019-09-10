Seeyond Trims Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,174,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 158,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 575,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,442,000 after acquiring an additional 372,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in PPL by 11.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 180,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,514. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

