Seeyond Sells 8,581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seeyond lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,217,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,424. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.