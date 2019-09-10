Seeyond Sells 847 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,879,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

AMGN stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.55. 1,975,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.05. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

