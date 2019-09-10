Seeyond Sells 2,189 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 274,037 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

