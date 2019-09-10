Seeyond Sells 123,030 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,030 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 60.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,928,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after buying an additional 2,974,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vereit by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,203,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,106,000 after buying an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 1,492,285 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vereit by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,459,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 1,349,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,218,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Vereit stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 609,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

