Seeyond Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after buying an additional 79,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $907,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

ED stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 129,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,154. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.