Seeyond Has $2.15 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,017,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after buying an additional 313,204 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. 14,654,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,534. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

