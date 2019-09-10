Seeyond Grows Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,269,000 after acquiring an additional 299,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after buying an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,176,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,594,000 after acquiring an additional 87,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 1,761,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,407. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

