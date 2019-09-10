Seeyond Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. 12,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

