Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.24. 454,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,891,382.56. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

