Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 473,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.