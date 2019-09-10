Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.86% of CARBO Ceramics worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 116,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,759. The company has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,650 shares in the company, valued at $634,427. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 32,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $33,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

