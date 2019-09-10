Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.98. Sappi shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sappi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

