Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Position Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,897,000 after buying an additional 367,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,862,000 after buying an additional 175,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,461,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,561,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,230. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.