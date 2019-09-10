SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.19

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.19 and traded as high as $49.16. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 4,353 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

