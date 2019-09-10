Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Salvatore Ferragamo Italia SpA (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 366% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFRGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, outerwear, formal wear, sportswear, and leisure wear.

