Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 226.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,167 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,475,000. AJO LP increased its position in NetApp by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 417,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 357,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NetApp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 56,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,454,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,808 shares of company stock worth $4,792,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.