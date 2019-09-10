Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 33,998 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of First American Financial worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after acquiring an additional 195,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after acquiring an additional 130,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1,170.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 330.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

FAF stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,784. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.